Betty Ann Pattinson



August 29, 1939 -

October 2, 2020





Survived by her 3 loving children: Debbie (Ormond) Higman, Bruce (Janet) Pattinson and Lance (Emilie); grandchildren: Glen, Crystal and Darcy; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Brianna and Jeff.



Predeceased by husband, Morris Pattinson. No service by family's request.



Her wings were ready but our hearts were not.



