Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Dornbierer. View Sign Obituary

Betty Pauline Dornbierer February 25, 1933 May 3, 2019 It is with profound sadness and relief that we announce the passing of Betty at Hospice House in Prince George at the age of 86 years. Surrounded by her loving family, her congregation, and her many friends, Betty died peacefully on May 3, 2019 having expressed her last wishes and expressions of love to all those close to her. Betty touched, inspired, and was loved by all who met her during her 86 years and to her end she continued to express her kindness, care, and concern to all that she met including many of her wonderful caregivers who continued to visit her on their days off. Betty was born in Winnipeg, moved to the farm in Wadena, before making her way to Prince George where she met and married Harold. They enjoyed Prince George raising their three children and after retiring relocated to her beloved Vernon for eighteen years before returning to Prince George with Harold and closer to her daughter and primary caregiver, Lynn and family. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Harold, her sons Stu Dornbierer (Barb), Les Dornbierer (Ursula), and daughter Lynn Logan (Rod), her grandchildren, Kendra, Haley, Chad, Katelyn, Carli, Ashton, Adam, and Alexa, and her special great-grandchildren Jayvin, Hayden, Berlyn, Hudson, Bentley, Olivia, and Ryker. She is also survived by her two brothers, Paul and Byron Nelson, and sister Doreen Mutz. The family is grateful to Dr. York, Dr. Ducharme, and her many special caregivers at both Hospital and Hospice. Betty will be memorialized at the Coast Inn of the North at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Tea to follow.





February 25, 1933 May 3, 2019 It is with profound sadness and relief that we announce the passing of Betty at Hospice House in Prince George at the age of 86 years. Surrounded by her loving family, her congregation, and her many friends, Betty died peacefully on May 3, 2019 having expressed her last wishes and expressions of love to all those close to her. Betty touched, inspired, and was loved by all who met her during her 86 years and to her end she continued to express her kindness, care, and concern to all that she met including many of her wonderful caregivers who continued to visit her on their days off. Betty was born in Winnipeg, moved to the farm in Wadena, before making her way to Prince George where she met and married Harold. They enjoyed Prince George raising their three children and after retiring relocated to her beloved Vernon for eighteen years before returning to Prince George with Harold and closer to her daughter and primary caregiver, Lynn and family. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Harold, her sons Stu Dornbierer (Barb), Les Dornbierer (Ursula), and daughter Lynn Logan (Rod), her grandchildren, Kendra, Haley, Chad, Katelyn, Carli, Ashton, Adam, and Alexa, and her special great-grandchildren Jayvin, Hayden, Berlyn, Hudson, Bentley, Olivia, and Ryker. She is also survived by her two brothers, Paul and Byron Nelson, and sister Doreen Mutz. The family is grateful to Dr. York, Dr. Ducharme, and her many special caregivers at both Hospital and Hospice. Betty will be memorialized at the Coast Inn of the North at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Tea to follow. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 8 to May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close