Betty Rushton



November 15, 1927-

August 4, 2020





It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear beloved wife, mother and grandmother at the age of 92. She passed away in her home surrounded by the love of her family.



Betty was a truly devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be lovingly remembered by her husband Bill of 66 years, son Bill (Kim), daughter Anne (Claude) and her precious grandchildren Shea (Stephanie) and Kyla.



Betty was born on November 15, 1927 to Basil and Blanche Bell in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.



The family would like to offer special thanks to Drs. Geddes, Attia and Youssef for their thoughtfulness and special in house care. It was very much appreciated.



A private service was held for Betty on August 10th.



"Those who fly solo have the strongest wings"



