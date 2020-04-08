Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Scofield. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Betty on March 27th at the age of 83. Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep at the home she shared with Jean.



Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Philip (2005); her daughter, Joanne (2013); and her grandson, Jody (2015). She is survived by her loving daughters, Jean Scofield and Judy Popovic (Stan); sons, Justin Scofield (Tonia) and John Scofield (Valerie); nine grandchildren, Tania, Tijana, Kyle, Tyler, Celina, Damien, Jared, Branden, and Sara; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also, left to mourn is her brother, Walter; sister,s Dorothy and, Elizabeth, and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, and friends.



Mom always had an upbeat outlook on life and saw her glass as half-full, no matter what challenges life threw her way. Betty will be missed by all who knew her.



Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Betty on March 27th at the age of 83. Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep at the home she shared with Jean.Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Philip (2005); her daughter, Joanne (2013); and her grandson, Jody (2015). She is survived by her loving daughters, Jean Scofield and Judy Popovic (Stan); sons, Justin Scofield (Tonia) and John Scofield (Valerie); nine grandchildren, Tania, Tijana, Kyle, Tyler, Celina, Damien, Jared, Branden, and Sara; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also, left to mourn is her brother, Walter; sister,s Dorothy and, Elizabeth, and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, and friends.Mom always had an upbeat outlook on life and saw her glass as half-full, no matter what challenges life threw her way. Betty will be missed by all who knew her.Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close