It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Betty on March 27th at the age of 83. Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep at the home she shared with Jean. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Philip (2005); her daughter, Joanne (2013); and her grandson, Jody (2015). She is survived by her loving daughters, Jean Scofield and Judy Popovic (Stan); sons, Justin Scofield (Tonia) and John Scofield (Valerie); nine grandchildren, Tania, Tijana, Kyle, Tyler, Celina, Damien, Jared, Branden, and Sara; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also, left to mourn is her brother, Walter; sister,s Dorothy and, Elizabeth, and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, and friends. Mom always had an upbeat outlook on life and saw her glass as half-full, no matter what challenges life threw her way. Betty will be missed by all who knew her. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.