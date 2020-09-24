1/1
Beverly Ann ARMSTRONG
April 01, 1938 - September 08, 2020
ARMSTRONG, Beverly Ann born April 1, 1938, in McLennan, Alberta passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020, in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Ken; mother, Emily; step-father, Arne; father, Clive; son, Tim; daughter, Barb; son-in-law, Mike; and grandson, Tom. She is survived by her brothers, Keith and Stan (Bonnie); son, Ken (Vicki); daughter-in-law, Cecilia; as well as eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Beverly married Kenneth Thomas Armstrong in Dawson Creek in 1955, and soon after they started their family. In 1964, they moved to Prince George, where they bought a piece of property and built their family home. In 1990, they moved to Gibsons, where they lived for a couple of years and eventually moved back to Prince George. After her husband's death in 2000, Beverly moved to Smithers to be closer to her daughter. She lived there for a few years and then due to medical issues, she moved to Prince Rupert where her two sons and their families live. For the last 11 years, she has been a resident at the Acropolis Manor.

Beverly will be sadly missed and loved by all her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and care-workers at the Acropolis Manor for all your kindness and caring. The family would also like to thank the Ferguson Funeral Home in Prince Rupert and Assman's Funeral Chapel in Prince George for their help in making the necessary arrangements.

A graveside service was held on September 21, 2020, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Prince George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC (www.alzheimer.ca; 1-800-667-3742). Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
