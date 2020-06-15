Bill Bond





We are heartbroken to have to share with you that Bill Bond passed away on June 6th, 2020 in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. Bill was facing numerous health issues impacting his heart, kidneys and ultimately he experienced a massive left brain stroke that took his life. We couldn't be more proud of the strength and courage that Billy demonstrated throughout his very painful journey. Bill is survived by his loving wife and life partner Shirley Bond, his son Chris Bond (Cristina), his two beloved grandsons Caleb and Cooper and his daughter Melissa Robertson (Trevor). Billy was blessed to be supported by his brother Pat Bond (Bernadette) and sisters Julia Roberge (Bert) and Cathy Bond Dofka as well as being Uncle Billy to many nieces and nephews. Bill loved his family and friends and was so proud to call Prince George home. He was a fan of hockey, all things coconut and spending as much time as possible with his family, especially his grandsons. Billy was laid to rest in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery and because of restrictions related to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held when appropriate. Our family is grateful to the medical teams at UHNBC and St. Paul's Hospital for their care. The Bill Bond Memorial Fund has been set up with the Prince George Community Foundation. The fund will generate revenue to purchase Automated External Defibrillators to place in public places in our community, something Bill was very passionate about. Donations can be made at the PGCF, 770 Brunswick Street, Prince George, BC, V2L 2C2, by phone at 778-281-1372 or by visiting www.pgcf.ca.



Bill will be deeply missed, but forever loved.

Billy, we love you to the moon and back!



