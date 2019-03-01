Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Mero. View Sign

BILL MERO December 16, 1929 - February 21, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Bill Mero at the Rotary Hospice House, Prince George on Thursday, Feb. 21 2019. Bill is survived by Margaret, his wife of 68 years, children Liane (Bill) Kimmie, Bill (Barb) Mero, Becky (Dale) Hoskyn, John (Rosalyn) Mero, Alana Mero, Bob Mero, Andrina (Gerry) Wessel, Melinda (Richard) Davis, Myra Mero (Cameron McIntyre), sister Barbara Billette of Windsor ON, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many close family friends Bill was predeceased by his infant son, Mickey (1962), daughter Dawn (2014), great-grandson Zack Lawlor (2008) plus his parents Bill and Bertha Mero, sister Charmaine Hiebert, brother Rod Mero all in Ontario. Bill was born in Tecumseh ON, met Margaret in Quesnel in 1949, after a brief sojourn in Ontario the family returned to BC where they've lived ever since. Bill worked for Weldwood of Canada and later West Fraser Mills before starting his retirement in 1983. Bill and Margaret have enjoyed many overseas journeys since then, making friends wherever they stopped, enjoying all the world has to offer in cuisine, experiences, and friendships. Favourite destinations included Australia and lately Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Bill's Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 2 at Christ Our Saviour Church, 4514 Austin Rd West, Prince George BC with a tea to follow. There will also be a Memorial Service followed by a tea on Saturday, May 18 also at the Christ Our Saviour Church at 2:00 pm so all family and friends unable to attend his Funeral Mass can come to say goodbye. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Rotary Hospice House, 3089 Clapperton St Prince George BC V2L 5N4.





December 16, 1929 - February 21, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Bill Mero at the Rotary Hospice House, Prince George on Thursday, Feb. 21 2019. Bill is survived by Margaret, his wife of 68 years, children Liane (Bill) Kimmie, Bill (Barb) Mero, Becky (Dale) Hoskyn, John (Rosalyn) Mero, Alana Mero, Bob Mero, Andrina (Gerry) Wessel, Melinda (Richard) Davis, Myra Mero (Cameron McIntyre), sister Barbara Billette of Windsor ON, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many close family friends Bill was predeceased by his infant son, Mickey (1962), daughter Dawn (2014), great-grandson Zack Lawlor (2008) plus his parents Bill and Bertha Mero, sister Charmaine Hiebert, brother Rod Mero all in Ontario. Bill was born in Tecumseh ON, met Margaret in Quesnel in 1949, after a brief sojourn in Ontario the family returned to BC where they've lived ever since. Bill worked for Weldwood of Canada and later West Fraser Mills before starting his retirement in 1983. Bill and Margaret have enjoyed many overseas journeys since then, making friends wherever they stopped, enjoying all the world has to offer in cuisine, experiences, and friendships. Favourite destinations included Australia and lately Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Bill's Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 2 at Christ Our Saviour Church, 4514 Austin Rd West, Prince George BC with a tea to follow. There will also be a Memorial Service followed by a tea on Saturday, May 18 also at the Christ Our Saviour Church at 2:00 pm so all family and friends unable to attend his Funeral Mass can come to say goodbye. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Rotary Hospice House, 3089 Clapperton St Prince George BC V2L 5N4. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close