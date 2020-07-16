Bill (William) Harvey Wilson January 1946 – July 2020 There are no words to describe the sadness in which we announce the passing of Bill. Born January 2, 1946 in Fernie, BC we announce his sudden passing on July 7, 2020 at home in Prince George, BC. Bill was predeceased by his father Harvey, Mother Ruth, and sister Susan. He leaves behind his loving wife, Irma, and children Stephanie, Elizabeth (Raymond), Jeff, and grandchildren Eric and Jordan. Bill moved to Prince George with Irma in 1980 and held a multitude of careers from silviculture, orchardist, and officially retiring from Husky Oil Refinery. He spent much of his retired time between Diversified Transportation, volunteering at Saint Vincent DePaul and many other areas within the local community including hobby mining in the Barkerville/Wells area. He made many friends everywhere along the way and will be unbelievably missed and fondly remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday the 16th, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited. Please contact the Prince George Funeral Service for further information. Gone, missed, and never forgotten.







