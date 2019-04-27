It is with great sadness that the family of Burgy announce her peaceful passing surrounded by her loving family at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, BC. Burgy was predeceased by her husband, Klaus (2006); and son, Bruce (2014); and is survived by son, Kurt (Mary Anne); daughter, Monica (Kevin); and five grandchildren. Her biggest enjoyments were her family, over 50 years involvement with Sons of Norway, and her shops, North Country Arts & Crafts and Pottery Galore & More in Prince George. A Celebration of Life will be held in Vancouver during the summer of 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of BC or the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent to Burgy1934@gmail.com.