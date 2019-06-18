Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blaine Hunter. View Sign Obituary

With sadness we announce the passing of Blaine Hunter, born May 24, 1946, devoted husband, father, uncle, papa, brother and friend. He passed away peacefully, June 15, 2019, with his family at his side. Blaine is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Sandra (Wilkinson); children: Chris (Amber) Brian (Isa), and Laura Harrop (Brendan); siblings: Douglas (Beverly), Karen; and his treasured grandchildren: Breanna, Tristan, Cole, Taya, Ashlin, Garrett, and Callie. Blaine was predeceased by his parents Victor and Winnie (Davis). Blaine was born, raised, and started his career in Springhill, Nova Scotia. After his transfer to Toronto, he became Eastern Canada's financial division controller for Foundation Company of Canada. The highlight was overseeing the building of the CN Tower. With his family, he moved to Prince George in 1980 to be a project controller for the Northwood expansion. The mid 1980's marked a change in careers when he became a computer information Instructor, teaching for two decades at the College of New Caledonia. At the college, he enjoyed teaching and interacting with his students. Blaine was very involved in his community. His church, the Prince George Symphony and other charitable groups drew upon his skills and vision. In his final years, Blaine spent his time focused on his family, especially his grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life at our home, 983 Heritage Cres, from 1-3 pm on Saturday, June 22. Blaine's charity of choice is worldaccord.org/donate (1-800-525-3545). Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 18 to June 21, 2019

