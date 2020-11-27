1/1
Blaine W. GORBETT
August 20, 1947 - October 20, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a great Father, Brother, Son and Friend. Willard Murray Blaine Gorbett died peacefully at the age of 73 on October 20, 2020 in Prince George, BC. Blaine was funny, honest, and loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed by many. He was born in Newcastle, New Brunswick on August 20, 1947 . He was predeceased by his father, mother, sister, and stepfather. He is survived by his son Chris (Elisha, Matthew, Zachary and Abby), daughter Tracy (Marco, Brayden, Riley and Kai), brother Paul, sister Lynda, brother in law Rocky, nephew Dale (Joni), niece Jenny (Ryan and Jarvis), as well as many other relatives in Ontario. There will be no memorial service at this time.

Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27, 2020.
