On March 24, 2019 Bob Townsley (born in Coal Creek, BC August 30, 1932), passed away quietly in his sleep. Immediately after his passing, Lucy Townsley (born in Marynin, Poland February 18, 1937) began to decline and 15 hours later she joined her love in Heaven. This is Bob and Lucy Townsley's love story; Bob was the rebel son of a fallen Canadian soldier and a very young mother ill-equipped to cope with the needs of her 3 kids. Lucy, the daughter of an immigrated German coal miner and a stay at home housewife. Many times she refused his advances, until one day she just didn't. The world was a different place back then and both families had reservations about the pairing. But love persisted and continued to grow. They married in May of 1955. Bob and Lucy lived life the way they chose, surrounded by family and full of love. Although this is tragic and the most monumental loss, this is the story Bob and Lucy wanted; a love so pure and strong that not even death can keep them apart. They leave behind a grieving family but we take comfort in the knowledge that they remain together and are no longer in pain. There was nothing they would not do for their family. Kind hearted people who helped out anyone whenever they could. We grew up in a house full of singing and happiness. Where a quick snack was a sugar bunny, breakfast was a bowl of coco mush, and there was always homemade bread. All seemed to be welcome in their home and their home was constantly full of kids. To some they will be remembered as hero's, always there to catch any one of us if we fell. Six and a half decades later; predeceased by their parents Francis and Molly, Ferdinand and Wanda, and by their siblings Bill, Ruth, Gerda, and Anita, they are survived by Lucy's sister Rose, and all of their descendants. Bob and Lucy were great parents to 5 children, amazing grandparents to 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. After all these years they still held hands and Bob still told Lucy how beautiful she was. Bob and Lucy showed us all how strong their love still was. Like Bob has been saying for 30 years; "When the time comes Lucy… let me go first". And she did. Bob and Lucy requested no service and wished their bodies to be donated to science. The family will grieve privately.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 4 to Apr. 12, 2019

