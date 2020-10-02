A Letter For My Bob,



Like older couples, We used to talk of this sad day

Knowing, Hoping It was always Far away.

Then with so little warning, no way to see the battles,

Our world turned upside down, our minds and hearts just broken rattles.

Some Things You Cannot Stop or Change

That Sad Surreal September day.

No Tears or Praying Could Re-arrange.



So my Bob, the Viking Spirit that he was, on his own terms gave farewell to his job here on earth that day SEPTEMBER 12th 2020.



He didn't want a service, a party,or big gathering just the honest actions and what they say.

Those who miss him in their hearts: have a beer, play some lotto, buy a stranger with no socks some socks, make a neighbour cupcakes-- Stay true to your own soul. Integrity should be your goal. Work hard. Be kind and good without being proud. Love your spouse and family and do your best to love this crazy land where each of us has come at birth.



Goodbye from Bob Hagen on September 12, 2020.



I miss you. We, his family and friends miss you, and the We is a great many, too many to list here and that stranger who's day Bob would make a little better, a little richer, a little happier misses Bob too.



I Love you always Bob, from your Bonny Dear.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store