Bob Phillips January 2, 1953 to August 27, 2019 We are sad to announce that Bob died suddenly from complications of Parkinson's disease. Bob was born in Chilliwack, raised in Prince George, then spent 25 years in Vancouver and on the Island. For the last 20 years, Bob again made his home in Prince George. Bob is survived by Glenda, Ron & Mary, Jana and Kim and their families, who all loved him dearly. Bob was smart and funny, and in any situation he was that guy that everybody liked. He had a gentle nature and sweet heart and although he struggled with depression, his innate goodness was never lost. Please join us on September 14, at the Prince George Golf Club, from 3-5 for a celebration and remembrance of Bob's life. If you wish to remember him with a donation, please consider Rotary Hospice House. He was surrounded by love in his final hours and was not alone.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019