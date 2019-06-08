On June 3, 2019 we lost our beloved Bobby. His passing was sudden and he did not suffer. He will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed by his wife Dianne, sons Shane and Ben, grandchildren Madelyn, Emma and Berkley, brothers Ernie and Clifford, sister Lucille Frederick and many very special nephews, nieces and friends. Bobby was predeceased by his mother and father Otto and Lydia Killman, brothers Oliver and William "Bill", and sister Evelyn. There will be no service by request. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bowersfuneralservice.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 8 to June 9, 2019