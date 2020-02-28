Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonita Mueller. View Sign Obituary

Bonita Mary (Bonnie) Mueller





A Celebration of Life for our beloved Bonnie, who passed away peacefully at home on February 4th, will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm at the Bon Voyage Inn, 4366 Highway 16 (West), Prince George, B.C.

Bonnie, a long-time resident of Prince George, was born and raised in Williams Lake, the great-granddaughter of two pioneering families: The Pinchbecks and Laing-Measons. Thirty years ago, she met the love of her life, Donald J. Mueller and together, their home became the central gathering place for family and friends, which included her five children and Don's three and their growing families. Bonnie was the heart and soul of the family, a kind, loving and supportive friend to so many, and her passing has left a deep chasm which can never be filled. Left to mourn are her loving husband, Don, children Debbie (Alan), Edward (Tami), Alfred, Cindy, Dan (Liliana), Jason (Rhonda) and Sherry (Bob), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie's family thanks you sincerely for all your prayers and support during this difficult time.

