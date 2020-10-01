Bonnetta Ann Lambkin January 21, 1945 - September 18, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Bonnie Lambkin. She was a Registered Nurse and an instructor for many years in Prince George. She loved life, her family and friends. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Phyllis Harker, her children Lorrie, Kelly and Michael, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, four siblings, and many nieces and nephews. She is much loved and will be greatly missed. Due to COVID the family will be having a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the PG Hospice House.







