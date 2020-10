Or Copy this URL to Share

Borge Nielsen November 12, 1930 - September 20, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Borge announce his passing. Borge was predeceased by his wife, Else. He is survived by his son, Bjarne; daughter, Britta (Philip); grandson, Sean (Cassandra) and numerous relatives in Denmark. No service by request.







