We are sad to announce the passing of Brad Moore (High Tower). He left this world surrounded by his loving wife and children after a hard fought battle with cancer. Brad is survived by his wife Bonnie, kids Brett, Brody & Brooke, his pet Scooter & grand-puppies Burns & Brewski. As well as his 3 brothers, 2 sisters, nieces, nephews, & his countless friends. Brad was predeceased by his father Allen & his mother Paula. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, August 17th at the Gateway Church-2055 20th Ave at 1:00pm. There will be refreshments & snacks after the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Prince George Hospice Society or the Canadian Cancer Society. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019

