Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda E. LEA. View Sign

Brenda Eleanora Lea



September 15th 1956 to March 26th 2019



Brenda Lea born September 15th 1956 passed away March 26, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Brenda had a long battle with Alzheimer's that she fought alongside her best friend/ husband David (Dave) and was so bravely fought. With Brenda's undying faith in God, she has gone to meet our Lord and Savior in Heaven. We know she was greeted at the gate by all those who have gone before her. We were so blessed to have her in our lives for the time she was here on earth. In her passing she leaves behind her husband, David S. Lea, daughters Amanda Lea, Trinia Lea, and her only son David S.T. Lea. Brenda was predeceased by her Father Adolf Wronski, her adoring Mother Nellie Wronski as well as her loving parents in law Ted and Margaret Lea. "I'll see you again, this is not where it ends. I'll carry you with me" A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Any donations should be sent to the SPCA as Brenda loved all animals.

Brenda Eleanora LeaSeptember 15th 1956 to March 26th 2019Brenda Lea born September 15th 1956 passed away March 26, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Brenda had a long battle with Alzheimer's that she fought alongside her best friend/ husband David (Dave) and was so bravely fought. With Brenda's undying faith in God, she has gone to meet our Lord and Savior in Heaven. We know she was greeted at the gate by all those who have gone before her. We were so blessed to have her in our lives for the time she was here on earth. In her passing she leaves behind her husband, David S. Lea, daughters Amanda Lea, Trinia Lea, and her only son David S.T. Lea. Brenda was predeceased by her Father Adolf Wronski, her adoring Mother Nellie Wronski as well as her loving parents in law Ted and Margaret Lea. "I'll see you again, this is not where it ends. I'll carry you with me" A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Any donations should be sent to the SPCA as Brenda loved all animals. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close