Brenda Eleanora Lea September 15th 1956 to March 26th 2019 Brenda Lea born September 15th 1956 passed away March 26, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Brenda had a long battle with Alzheimer's that she fought alongside her best friend/ husband David (Dave) and was so bravely fought. With Brenda's undying faith in God, she has gone to meet our Lord and Savior in Heaven. We know she was greeted at the gate by all those who have gone before her. We were so blessed to have her in our lives for the time she was here on earth. In her passing she leaves behind her husband, David S. Lea, daughters Amanda Lea, Trinia Lea, and her only son David S.T. Lea. Brenda was predeceased by her Father Adolf Wronski, her adoring Mother Nellie Wronski as well as her loving parents in law Ted and Margaret Lea. "I'll see you again, this is not where it ends. I'll carry you with me" A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Any donations should be sent to the SPCA as Brenda loved all animals.