Brenda Marina Evans November 1, 1957 - February 22, 2020 Our beloved Marina left us far too soon after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her parents, Walter and Merlyn Evans, sister Debra (David) Romano, brother Randy (Kimi) Evans, and nephew, Joseph P. Mercier. Marina was a fearless rebel at heart, traveling the world at a young age, often alone, from the chicken buses of Nicaragua to the sandy beaches of the Canary Islands, and beyond. She deeply loved her family, friends, and dogs, Cujo and Cajun. Her compassion for others extended from fundraising for the needy in Nicaragua to providing Christmas hampers for some of her less fortunate neighbours at Cluculz Lake. A heartfelt thank you to Marina's friends from near and far who comforted her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA can be made in Marina's honour.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020

