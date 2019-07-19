Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent Fulljames. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Brent Allan Fulljames . Brent was born in Prince George, BC on January 11th 1987 and passed away on May 21st 2019. He will be deeply missed by his parents Steve and Sandra, twin sister Michelle, daughters Teagan & Brooklyn (mom Ashley), Grandma Peggy and his countless cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Columbus Community Centre at 7201 Domano Blvd on Sunday July 28th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brent's name to the charity of your choice. We will love you and miss you forever Brent





