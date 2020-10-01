Brent Griffith 1961 - 2020 It is with great sadness and a heavy heart the family of Brent Griffith announces his sudden passing on September 23, 2020 at the age of 58. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed by his wife Andra and step children. He is survived by 2 sisters Debbie (Murray), Leanne (Dave), and their extended families. Remembering Brent's quirky sense of humour and stylish painting attire will always bring a smile to everyone who knew him. A small celebration of life was held graveside. Memorial donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada.







