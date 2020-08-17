Brian Alfred Beach



February 24, 1944 -

August 11, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brian Beach announce his peaceful passing at Prince George Hospice House at the age of 76.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Rita. He also leaves behind his son Jeff and his grandson Brendan, his sister Brenda (Gary) Peacock, nephew Jason (Danica) Peacock, sister-in-laws Helga (Gordon) Ross and Edna Kopeck and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brian was predeceased by his parents Alfred/Gladys Beach and his in-laws Gus/Greta Angoldt, sister-in-law Walda (Alex) Reszinyk, and brother-in-law Walter Angoldt.

Brian was born in Vancouver and moved to Prince George in 1948. He attended King George V, Duchess Park and graduated from PGSS after Grade 13. He attended BCIT, completed his apprenticeship and began his career as a Master Electrician. He worked in the construction Industry throughout B.C. for 24 years, then joined the City of Prince George in 1984 as an electrician and retired in 2011.

Brian was the President of the Courtyard Condo and true to his nature he would assist everyone in the complex with their maintenance problems. He loved helping people.

We would like to express our heart-felt thanks to the Cancer Clinic, Prince George Hospice House, Drs Lakhoo, Wankling, Palerme, Filatov, Gary and Brenda Peacock, Edna Kopeck, and the residents of the Courtyard.

Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations to Prince George Hospice House would be appreciated in Brian's memory.



