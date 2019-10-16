We sadly announce that Brian Lee McBride, born Jan 8,1950, has passed away on October 14, 2019.
Brian is survived by his partner, Karen Ross-Nutt; brothers Chris (Brenda), Ron and Greg; son Stewart (Kim). Brian is predeceased by Father, Edgar; Mother, Barbara; Brother Alan. Brian was cared for in ICU for 17 days by an incredible team of dedicated medical professionals. Brian has many friends that have known him for many years through his professional and social life. He is remembered fondly by them. He is missed greatly. No service by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019