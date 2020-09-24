1/1
Brion Friesen
02/12/1983 - 09/16/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRION JAMES LEWIS FRIESEN (C.S.) February 12, 1983 -September 16, 2020 Brion passed away suddenly at University Hospital of Northern BC on September 16th 2020. Brion was a loving husband to Miranda Woolley of Prince George, a loving father to Kayleb Friesen of Grand Prairie Alberta and step son Evan Woolley of Prince George. Brion joins his mother Glenda Jean Friesen (Chatham, Ontario), grandfather Melvin James Friesen (St. Catharine's, Ontario), grandfather Glen Leeson (Little Current, Ontario) in heaven. He is survived by his father Douglas Friesen (Chatham, Ontario), sister Sarah Friesen (London, Ontario) and foster sister Lee Ann Boland (Brantford, Ontario). Brion was loved and will be sadly missed by his grandmother Madeline Friesen (St. Catharine's, Ontario), grandmother Edna Leeson (Little Current Ontario), father and mother in law Randy and Pam Woolley (Prince George). Heartbroken at the loss of Brion are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brion loved the importance of family and spending time in the outdoors. He gained the distinction of Chief Scout from the Governor General of Canada. Brion was a dedicated and a valued employee with Excel Transport of Prince George. He will be missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Special thanks to the Paramedics of B.C., Ambulance, Fire Rescue, the emergency staff of UHNBC and Dr. Ian Schokking for their valiant efforts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved