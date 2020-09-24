BRION JAMES LEWIS FRIESEN (C.S.) February 12, 1983 -September 16, 2020 Brion passed away suddenly at University Hospital of Northern BC on September 16th 2020. Brion was a loving husband to Miranda Woolley of Prince George, a loving father to Kayleb Friesen of Grand Prairie Alberta and step son Evan Woolley of Prince George. Brion joins his mother Glenda Jean Friesen (Chatham, Ontario), grandfather Melvin James Friesen (St. Catharine's, Ontario), grandfather Glen Leeson (Little Current, Ontario) in heaven. He is survived by his father Douglas Friesen (Chatham, Ontario), sister Sarah Friesen (London, Ontario) and foster sister Lee Ann Boland (Brantford, Ontario). Brion was loved and will be sadly missed by his grandmother Madeline Friesen (St. Catharine's, Ontario), grandmother Edna Leeson (Little Current Ontario), father and mother in law Randy and Pam Woolley (Prince George). Heartbroken at the loss of Brion are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brion loved the importance of family and spending time in the outdoors. He gained the distinction of Chief Scout from the Governor General of Canada. Brion was a dedicated and a valued employee with Excel Transport of Prince George. He will be missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Special thanks to the Paramedics of B.C., Ambulance, Fire Rescue, the emergency staff of UHNBC and Dr. Ian Schokking for their valiant efforts.







