Lockhart Brittany Michelle January 7, 1988 to July 10, 2019 Brittany passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 10,2019. Brittany leaves behind her parents Kathy and Howard Lockhart, her beloved 2 1/2 year old son Braylon, her brother Michael (Rukhsana) her partner Robin Skinner and loving aunts, uncles, cousins. Brittany grew up in Prince George, thriving on 4-H and hockey. After graduation in French Immersion from Duchess Park Secondary, she moved to Vancouver Island to get her degree in Interior Design through VIU. She met her partner Robin and together they had their wonderful son Braylon. Brittany will be remembered as a fun loving, always cheerful person and the absolute loving caring daughter, sister, cousin, niece and friend. A Celebration of Life is being held on Sunday July 21 from 1 pm to 8 pm at 180 Malta Road, Shawnigan Lake, BC.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 20 to July 21, 2019