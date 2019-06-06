Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Gendron. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Raymond Gendron , 65 years old, taken before his time, passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday May 30, 2019. Bruce was survived by his two daughters Kelli (Dan, Charlie, and Ben) and Shayna, brothers Albert (Betty), Ray (Ivy), Lorne (Cheryl), and Alex (Shirley). Bruce was predeceased by his parents Florida and Phil Gendron, his brothers Oliver (Carol) and Edward, and sister Dianne (Albert). All of whom will miss him dearly. Bruce was born in Prince George, BC March 26, 1954. Bruce was a hard worker and was employed as a trucker for 30 + years. In the past two years he successfully completed further education to earn his licensure which enabled him to switch paths and drive a gravel truck until his final day. His love for work and the comradery that accompanied his job is what made him happy. In his free time Bruce enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, playing the guitar, sketching out new plans for new projects, and tinkering around with any old project he could get his hands on. There will be a funeral service on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary's church, 1088 Gillett street in Prince George. Following the service there will be a gathering held at Bruce's home at 1:00pm for family and friends to share stories and memories of this special man.





