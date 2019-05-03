Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce MacDonald. View Sign Obituary

Bruce MacDonald 1970 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Bruce Lawrence MacDonald. Our Brother, Father, Friend passed on April 15, 2019. He was born in Idaho on May 18, 1970 and immigrated to Canada in 1974. He grew up in Kamloops but moved to Prince George in 1993 when he became a spirit-filled believer. He supported his mother until her passing then married in 2004 and was blessed with two beautiful boys. His marriage ended in 2014 and he relocated to the Okanagan where he remained until his passing. Bruce had no fear, everything he did, he did well and he saw challenges as opportunities to improve things for himself and others. He loved mercy, sought justice and always gave generously. He had many passions but nothing compared to being a Dad. Bruce is predeceased by his mother, Patricia and brother David, but forever loved, honoured and remembered by his boys Joshua & Justin, their mom Laura, his siblings, Patience, Thomas (Janet), Marjorie, Nathan (Janet), Agnes (Kevin), Xander (Erin) and Robert, and numerous other loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on May 11, 2019 at





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Bruce Lawrence MacDonald. Our Brother, Father, Friend passed on April 15, 2019. He was born in Idaho on May 18, 1970 and immigrated to Canada in 1974. He grew up in Kamloops but moved to Prince George in 1993 when he became a spirit-filled believer. He supported his mother until her passing then married in 2004 and was blessed with two beautiful boys. His marriage ended in 2014 and he relocated to the Okanagan where he remained until his passing. Bruce had no fear, everything he did, he did well and he saw challenges as opportunities to improve things for himself and others. He loved mercy, sought justice and always gave generously. He had many passions but nothing compared to being a Dad. Bruce is predeceased by his mother, Patricia and brother David, but forever loved, honoured and remembered by his boys Joshua & Justin, their mom Laura, his siblings, Patience, Thomas (Janet), Marjorie, Nathan (Janet), Agnes (Kevin), Xander (Erin) and Robert, and numerous other loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on May 11, 2019 at the Salvation Army Church, 777 Ospika Blvd, reception to follow. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 3 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close