MAH, Bud Chu Ming
June 14, 1932 - Doon Wo Lee, San Gark, Kwangtung-
August 23, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta
Bud Mah of Calgary, AB, passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 88 years.
Bud and Esther operated Toppers Cleaners in Prince George B.C from 1966-1991.
Bud was well known for his happy, good natured demeanor and generous spirit. He loved fishing, good Dim Sum and a challenging game of Mah Jong.
He was predeceased by his wife Esther Shue Fong Mah (nee Chan) (2019), and their children, Colleen Sim (nee Mah) (2007), and their son David Mah (2016).
He will be missed by his extended family and friends in the communities where they lived.
In living memory of Bud Mah, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES.