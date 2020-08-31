1/1
Bud Chu Ming Mah
1932 - 2020
MAH, Bud Chu Ming

June 14, 1932 - Doon Wo Lee, San Gark, Kwangtung-
August 23, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta

Bud Mah of Calgary, AB, passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 88 years.

Bud and Esther operated Toppers Cleaners in Prince George B.C from 1966-1991.

Bud was well known for his happy, good natured demeanor and generous spirit. He loved fishing, good Dim Sum and a challenging game of Mah Jong.

He was predeceased by his wife Esther Shue Fong Mah (nee Chan) (2019), and their children, Colleen Sim (nee Mah) (2007), and their son David Mah (2016).

He will be missed by his extended family and friends in the communities where they lived.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Bud's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.

In living memory of Bud Mah, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Crowfoot, 82 Crowfoot Circle NW, CALGARY, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.



Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes
82 Crowfoot Circle N.W.
Calgary, AB T3G 2T3
(403) 241-0044
