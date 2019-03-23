BUD NIELSEN June 14, 1949- March 6, 2019 Bud was born in Prince George and passed away peacefully in Fort St James after a long battle with heart failure. Bud had his wife Sherry and children - Ken, Linda,and James with him. He is survived by his brother Peter. There will be no funeral at his request, but a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 30.2019 at the Nak'albun Elementary School at 1180 Lakeshore Drive, in Fort St. James BC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC/BC Children's Hospital - Cardiology Research.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2019