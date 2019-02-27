Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cade Belanger. View Sign

Cade Timothy Belanger It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Cade Timothy Belanger, announce his passing. Cade was born in Prince George BC in 1966 and passed unexpectedly in Victoria, BC, 2019. Cade is survived by his parents Allen and Rita, his two sisters Alana and Celynne, his niece Kailah and nephew Lucas. Cade is fondly remembered by many friends and relatives who will deeply miss his infectious smile and kind heart. A limb has fallen from the family tree. I keep hearing a voice, "Grieve not for me". Remember the best times, the laughter, the song. The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you Keep smiling and surely the light will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest. Remembering all, I truly was blessed. Continue traditions, no matter how small. Go on with your life, don't worry at all. I will miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin. Until the day comes when we're together again.





It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Cade Timothy Belanger, announce his passing. Cade was born in Prince George BC in 1966 and passed unexpectedly in Victoria, BC, 2019. Cade is survived by his parents Allen and Rita, his two sisters Alana and Celynne, his niece Kailah and nephew Lucas. Cade is fondly remembered by many friends and relatives who will deeply miss his infectious smile and kind heart. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019

