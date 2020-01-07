Calvin Ritchie Janfield
(1 Dec. 1963 - 31 Dec. 2019)
It is with great sadness that the family of Calvin Ritchie Janfield and his AiMHi family, announce his passing on Tuesday, December 31st, at the age of 56 years. Calvin will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Donelda (Al) Fiddler; his sisters, Tamara (Randy) Meehan, Wendy (Ernest) Fehr; his brothers, Robin (Manon) Janfield and Jamie (Paula) Janfield as well as his numerous nieces and nephews and long term AiMHi roommate. Calvin was predeceased by his father Alfred (Cora Lee) Janfield and his brother Timothy (Jephony) Janfield. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing first responders, ER and ICU staff, physicians and social workers at UHNBC, for their wonderful care throughout Calvin's time there.
A Celebration of Calvin's life will be held at AiMHi January 7th at 1:00pm; 950 Kerry Street, Prince George, BC, with Pastor Edwin Drewlo officiating.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020