Carl Felix Bjorklund November 13, 1940- February 1, 2019 Carl passed away peacefully with family by his side. He was predeceased by his wives Mary, and Cita, parents and siblings. Carl is survived by his first wife Mae and his children Sharon (Bill), Lloyd (Ruby), Vincent, Karl, Donna, Duwayne, Cheryl (Mike), Curtis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other family members and loyal friends. Carl was born and raised in Prince George. Throughout the years, he accomplished many things. He was in the logging and trucking industry, also a successful business man, he loved the outdoors and truly enjoyed fishing with his buddies. Carl was gentle, kind, giving, and compassionate and his genuine smile would warm your heart. He has met so many wonderful people over the years and he was truly grateful for all the wonderful friendships that came of it. Carl will be deeply missed by his family and friends whom he cherished. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at Westwood Mennonite Brethren Church, 2658 S. Ospika, with a viewing held prior to the service at 12:00 noon at Westwood Mennonite Church. Carl will be laid to rest in the Prince George Cemetery. Following the interment, friends are welcome to join the family at Westwood Church for some snacks and refreshments.





