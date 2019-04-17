Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Zazulak. View Sign

CARL ZAZULAK August 24, 1935 April 12, 2019 Carl passed away peacefully at the Prince George Hospice House with his loving family by his side. He is predeceased by his parents Michael Zazulak and Antonia Zazulak (nee Shipowski), son Stephen Zazulak (Lisa), siblings Peter, Bob, Ted, Fran Leudtke (Art), Mary Ewanyshyn, and Tony (Gladys). Carl is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Natalie Zazulak, son Paul, daughters Theresa and Caroline Mackenzie (Scott). Grandchildren include Matthew, Devon, Lennet, Tiffany, Carl, Eric, Carter, Parker, and Tanner. Siblings are Sandra Seymour (Ron), Michael (Carla), Martha Hyrchuk (John), and numerous other extended family and good friends. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 6:00pm at St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2414 Vanier Drive, Prince George, BC. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00am at St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church with Father Iurii Tychenok officiating. Interment to follow in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery. Lakewood Funeral Home in care of the arrangements.





