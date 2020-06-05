Carla Marie Price (Schab)



September 21, 1977 -

June 2, 2020



Carla Marie Price, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2020 with her loving husband and sons by her side.

Carla is survived by her husband Tom Price, sons Tye and Nate, brother in-law Bob, mother-in-law Linda Boehler, along with her parents Mike and Charlene Schab, sister Trisha (Darcy) Legeard, sister Chantel (Corey) Peterson, and nieces and nephews, Alana, Katie, Devin and Megan and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

As per Carla's wishes a tea will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

Thank you to all our friends and family for the care, meals and support they provided to Tom and the boys during this time. Special thanks to Dr. Higgins, Dr. Kraima and all the wonderful staff at the Prince George Hospice for the kindness, care and attention they gave to Carla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carla's memory to the Prince George Hospice House.



F*ck Cancer



