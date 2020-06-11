Carla Price
09/21/1977 - 06/02/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Marie Price (Schab) September 21, 1977 - June 2, 2020 Carla Marie Price, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2020 with her loving husband and sons by her side. Carla is survived by her husband Tom Price, sons Tye and Nate, brother in-law Bob, mother-in-law Linda Boehler, along with her parents Mike and Charlene Schab, sister Trisha (Darcy) Legeard, sister Chantel (Corey) Peterson, and nieces and nephews, Alana, Katie, Devin and Megan and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. As per Carla's wishes a tea will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. Thank you to all our friends and family for the care, meals and support they provided to Tom and the boys during this time. Special thanks to Dr. Higgins, Dr. Kraima and all the wonderful staff at the Prince George Hospice for the kindness, care and attention they gave to Carla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carla's memory to the Prince George Hospice House. F*ck Cancer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved