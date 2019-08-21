It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Carlos 'Tito' Andres Veloso. He died doing what he loved, BMXing, and in the arms of the brother that he loved on August 11, 2019, in the city of his birth - Vancouver, BC. Born August 27, 1988, to Joanne Sandberg and Carlos Veloso. He leaves behind his fiancé, Tauni Kula, and their children, Daniel, Connor, and Odin; as well as his mom, Joanne Sandberg; dad, Carlos Veloso; step-dad, Kevin Chartrand; siblings, Valerie Veloso, Nicole Duggan (Ryan), and Lynden Chartrand. The celebration of his life will take place at the Prince George Native Friendship Centre on Saturday, August 24th at 2 pm. No flowers, please.