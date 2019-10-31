Carly Janine Honeyman October 4, 1988- October 15, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Carly Janine Honeyman. Carly was a loving mother who, above all, loved her daughter Frankie. She was industrious and carried a quick witted personality that brought new perspectives, joy and laughter. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Frankie; parents, Laura and Collin; sister, Rachelle (Chris); Nana, Kathy (Peter) along with many extended family members. Please join us in the sharing of memories and honoring her life, November 3rd at the Bon Voyage, Prince George, BC, 2:00pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019