It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Carmela Vranjes (Sabatino) on January 9th, 2020. Carmela is predeceased by her husband of nearly 40 years, Peter Vranjes, her parents Giuseppina and Stefano Sabatino. She is survived by her son Michael (Terri), Grandchildren Evelyn, Natalie and Owen, her brothers Paolo, Rocco (Marilyn) and Domenico (Karen) as well as her cherished sister Mecolata (Allan) and numerous nieces and nephews. All Relatives and Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1088 Gillett Street on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow at the Bon Voyage Banquet Hall at 4366 Hwy 16 W Prince George at 12:30 PM. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020

