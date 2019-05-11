Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Maxwell. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of Carol Grace Gwendoline Maxwell July 23, 1935 - May 5, 2019 It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Nana, and Great-Nana, Carol G. Maxwell. This Amazing, Beautiful, Kind, and Loving woman passed peacefully, with her entire family by her side, in Prince George, at the age of 83 years. Carol was born and raised in Edmonton Alberta. She attended the Alberta College for Business Administration, and upon completion of her studies, the family moved west. In 1952 they settled in the Prince George area where Carol met her husband Herb, and their love story began. Carol worked for Bryant Motors and then for the City of Prince George as assistant to the City Manager from 1956-1958. She further worked as an administrative assistant at the Prince George Regional Hospital. In 1959 Carol started her 35 year career with Odeon Theatres. Starting as Manageress of the Princess and Strand theatres, as well as the Startime, and Moonlight drive-ins, she continued on to manage the Triple Odeon from 1978 - 1994. Most will remember her simply as "Mrs. M." Carol gave many young people their first job opportunities at the theater. She was a supportive mentor and believed passionately in helping her young employee's develop good work ethic. In 1993 Carol trained as a RCMP Victim Services Caseworker. She excelled at supporting and consoling individuals and families in their time of need. She dedicated countless hours of her time helping those in crisis. Carol joined the BC Corps of Commissionaires at UNBC in 1994 where she continued her work with young people as 2nd In-charge/Head of Security, harassment coordinator, and trainer of new commissionaires up until her retirement. Carol was extremely active in the community and was involved in many organizations throughout Prince George. As a President of the Canadian Mental Health Association Prince George branch, she presided and co-founded the Prince George Crisis Center. She also served on many boards of directors including Big Brothers/ Big Sisters, and Prince George Crimestoppers. Carol was elegant, wise, and a superb conversationalist. She would embrace any opportunity to sit down and chinwag over coffee with friends and family. She enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin and in retirement, cruising the world with her beloved husband Herb. She was extremely proud of her family and loved them immensely. Carol was a pioneer who was far ahead of her time and she was loved and respected by all. Over the years she left an imprint on people's lives in the most positive ways. The world has lost one of the "Great Ones" and she will be eternally remembered in our thoughts, memories and in our hearts for the Amazing woman that she was… a True Angel. Predeceased by her mother Grace Stephens, father Roy McDermid and Grandson Shawn Roy Dumonceaux. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Herbert J Maxwell, Son Shawn Maxwell, Daughter Grace Dumonceaux (Lowell), Grandchildren Lauren Apps (Cody), and Adam Dumonceaux (Hannah), as well as her Great Grandchildren Brynlee and Bentley Apps. The family wishes to say a heartfelt thank you to Dr. N. Bartell as well as the staff at Northern Home Care for their professional care and kindness over the past 5 years. There will be no formal service as per Carol's wishes. Any monetary donations can be made in Carol's memory to the Prince George Hospice House or the Canadian Diabetes Association.





In Loving Memory ofJuly 23, 1935 - May 5, 2019 It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Nana, and Great-Nana, Carol G. Maxwell. This Amazing, Beautiful, Kind, and Loving woman passed peacefully, with her entire family by her side, in Prince George, at the age of 83 years. Carol was born and raised in Edmonton Alberta. She attended the Alberta College for Business Administration, and upon completion of her studies, the family moved west. In 1952 they settled in the Prince George area where Carol met her husband Herb, and their love story began. Carol worked for Bryant Motors and then for the City of Prince George as assistant to the City Manager from 1956-1958. She further worked as an administrative assistant at the Prince George Regional Hospital. In 1959 Carol started her 35 year career with Odeon Theatres. Starting as Manageress of the Princess and Strand theatres, as well as the Startime, and Moonlight drive-ins, she continued on to manage the Triple Odeon from 1978 - 1994. Most will remember her simply as "Mrs. M." Carol gave many young people their first job opportunities at the theater. She was a supportive mentor and believed passionately in helping her young employee's develop good work ethic. In 1993 Carol trained as a RCMP Victim Services Caseworker. She excelled at supporting and consoling individuals and families in their time of need. She dedicated countless hours of her time helping those in crisis. Carol joined the BC Corps of Commissionaires at UNBC in 1994 where she continued her work with young people as 2nd In-charge/Head of Security, harassment coordinator, and trainer of new commissionaires up until her retirement. Carol was extremely active in the community and was involved in many organizations throughout Prince George. As a President of the Canadian Mental Health Association Prince George branch, she presided and co-founded the Prince George Crisis Center. She also served on many boards of directors including Big Brothers/ Big Sisters, and Prince George Crimestoppers. Carol was elegant, wise, and a superb conversationalist. She would embrace any opportunity to sit down and chinwag over coffee with friends and family. She enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin and in retirement, cruising the world with her beloved husband Herb. She was extremely proud of her family and loved them immensely. Carol was a pioneer who was far ahead of her time and she was loved and respected by all. Over the years she left an imprint on people's lives in the most positive ways. The world has lost one of the "Great Ones" and she will be eternally remembered in our thoughts, memories and in our hearts for the Amazing woman that she was… a True Angel. Predeceased by her mother Grace Stephens, father Roy McDermid and Grandson Shawn Roy Dumonceaux. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Herbert J Maxwell, Son Shawn Maxwell, Daughter Grace Dumonceaux (Lowell), Grandchildren Lauren Apps (Cody), and Adam Dumonceaux (Hannah), as well as her Great Grandchildren Brynlee and Bentley Apps. The family wishes to say a heartfelt thank you to Dr. N. Bartell as well as the staff at Northern Home Care for their professional care and kindness over the past 5 years. There will be no formal service as per Carol's wishes. Any monetary donations can be made in Carol's memory to the Prince George Hospice House or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 11 to May 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close