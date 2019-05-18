Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Miller. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Carol Rachel Elsie Miller Oct 23,1943 - May 14, 2019 It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Miller, beloved wife of Maynard Miller. Survived by Husband Maynard, Daughter Brenda Spencer, Son Rick Miller (Terry) Grand Children Melissa (Kal), Kaitlynn (Brad), Chad (Julie), Nicholle (Devon), Amanda (Braden) And eight great grand children Brother Blaine Stafford (Feerozah), Sister Gail Switzer Sister In-Laws, Clarece Dyson, Pat Stafford and Judy Demman And numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Carol was born October 23,1943 in Cadomin Alberta, and her family moved to the Prince George area in 1949. Carol and Maynard met in 1958 and were married September 30, 1961. Carol was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who loved to watch sports live or on two televisions at the same time. Carol loved crocheting for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed the occasional Coors light. Predeceased by parents Roy and Adeline Stafford, Brother Garry Stafford, Nephew Jody Stafford and Brother In-Law Blake Switzer. Carol (Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Sister in-law and Friend) will always be in our hearts, memories and thoughts. Services will be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel Saturday May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Celebration of life to follow at Sandman Signature Hotel.





