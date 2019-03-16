Carol Repetowski passed away peacefully in PG Rotary Hospice House March 8, 2019. Carol is survived by her children: Sheryl (Terry), Scott (Barbara) and Paul; grandchildren: Ann-Marie, Jacob and Luke Metcalfe. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Memorial Service to be held from Hixon Lighthouse Community Church on Saturday March 23 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019