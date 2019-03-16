Carol Repetowski

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Repetowski.

Carol Repetowski passed away peacefully in PG Rotary Hospice House March 8, 2019. Carol is survived by her children: Sheryl (Terry), Scott (Barbara) and Paul; grandchildren: Ann-Marie, Jacob and Luke Metcalfe. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Memorial Service to be held from Hixon Lighthouse Community Church on Saturday March 23 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.