Carol Alexis Waldie "Nano" December 19, 1944- January 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce Carol passed peacefully surrounded by her family on January 5, 2020 in Prince George, BC. A loving wife, mother and Nano, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, Les, their children, Troy (Marlo) Waldie and Karla (Gord) Gallop; grandchildren Cole, Grace, Chelsea, Reid & Quinn; great grandchildren Aedan & Audrey. Friends and family are invited to a reception to share stories and memories of Carol on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Courtyard by Marriott at 900 Brunswick Street, Prince George, BC. Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trinity United Church, 3555 5th Ave, Prince George, BC with reception to follow. The funeral will be live streamed at https://www.trinitypg.ca/pages/live-stream In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Waldie Family Fund at the Prince George Community Foundation, 770 Brunswick Street or to the Canadian Cancer Society - Kordyban Lodge, 1100 Alward Street. "The table will be set for me and I will set the table for you"
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020