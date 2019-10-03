CAROLE ANITA LAWRENCE 1939 - 2019 My Sweetie, the woman I loved with and laughed with and cried with. 57 Years of being together, sharing and caring. Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. You are the love of my life, my friend, my partner and my wife. Now you are gone to another place, waiting for me to join you one day. I talk to you daily as if you are here, reliving the memories I hold so dear. I miss you so much today, tomorrow and forever. Until we meet again, Your Loving Husband, Grenville. Loved and missed by her husband Grenville, daughter Elizabeth (Steve), grandson Steven (Amie), many family members and extended family and friends. Thank you to Dr. Denise McLeod and all the staff at Gateway for the excellent care given to Carole over the years.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019