Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Lawrence. View Sign Obituary

CAROLE ANITA LAWRENCE 1939 - 2019 My Sweetie, the woman I loved with and laughed with and cried with. 57 Years of being together, sharing and caring. Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. You are the love of my life, my friend, my partner and my wife. Now you are gone to another place, waiting for me to join you one day. I talk to you daily as if you are here, reliving the memories I hold so dear. I miss you so much today, tomorrow and forever. Until we meet again, Your Loving Husband, Grenville. Loved and missed by her husband Grenville, daughter Elizabeth (Steve), grandson Steven (Amie), many family members and extended family and friends. Thank you to Dr. Denise McLeod and all the staff at Gateway for the excellent care given to Carole over the years.





1939 - 2019 My Sweetie, the woman I loved with and laughed with and cried with. 57 Years of being together, sharing and caring. Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. You are the love of my life, my friend, my partner and my wife. Now you are gone to another place, waiting for me to join you one day. I talk to you daily as if you are here, reliving the memories I hold so dear. I miss you so much today, tomorrow and forever.Loved and missed by her husband Grenville, daughter Elizabeth (Steve), grandson Steven (Amie), many family members and extended family and friends. Thank you to Dr. Denise McLeod and all the staff at Gateway for the excellent care given to Carole over the years. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close