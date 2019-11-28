ROINE - Carole Edith It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carole Edith Roine on November 18, 2019. Born in 1944 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, spending most of her life in Prince George as well as 15 years in Costa Rica, she was blessed to have numerous close friends and extended family in all places. Carole is survived by her sister Patricia Roine, sons Allen (Tracy) Creuzot, Duaine (Becky) Creuzot, Brian (Shawn) Creuzot and Grant (Kristie) Creuzot, grandchildren Kristina (Darryl) Creuzot, Travis (Kim) Creuzot, Kale Creuzot, Hunter Creuzot, great-grandchild Gage Lester as well as her nieces, nephews and their families. With the help of all of the wonderful staff at Hospice House, Carole recently celebrated her 75th birthday surrounded by her loving family and friends. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice House in Prince George.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019