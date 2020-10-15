Motiuk, Cary P.

November 18, 1961 - October 3, 2020



Cary Phillip Motiuk, fondly known to many as Mo, passed away in ICU at UHNBC hospital on October 3, 2020, at 58 years old.



Cary was born in Vanderhoof, BC, on November 18, 1961, to Peter and Isabelle Motiuk. He moved to Prince George later in 1961, attending Harwin and Duchess Park schools. He loved sports including downhill skiing, hockey, softball and broomball. He also loved the outdoors, spending many summers camping, fishing and hiking. He worked in Prince George and the area as a Caterpillar Operator and Journeyman Carpet Layer. Cary was known to be a guy with a big heart and smile, always there for friends and family.



He is preceded in death by his parents Peter William Motiuk and Mary Isabelle Motiuk (nee Boudreau), many aunts, uncles, cousins and his furry companions Rio and Tucker. He is survived by his former partner, Cyndy Smith; sister, Pat Cummins (Keith Short); nieces, Carolyn Manhas (Karm), Melanie Cummins, and Chantal Short; nephew, Ryan Short; as well as great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.



There will be no memorial held at this time due to Covid-19. Cary would want family and friends to talk, laugh, hug and enjoy memories special to them. His ashes will be sprinkled at a later time. Special thanks to the surgeons, doctors and nurses in ICU at UHNBC Hospital for your caring and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local SPCA in memory of the dogs he loved so much.

