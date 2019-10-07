Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Bilbrough. View Sign Obituary

Catherine Bilbrough

October 1, 1946-

September 28, 2019



Cathy left us after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Cathy is survived by her husband, John, and by sons Tylor and Scott (Alison), and their children (Jake, Sadie, Zachary and Jacob). Also survived by sister Lynne, brother in law Daniel (Cyndy), nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by mother, Margaret, and father, Jack, and sister Bev, Cathy was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba and relocated to Prince George with her husband of 51 years. Prior to a career with the School District, Cathy worked for Canada Post. Cathy will be missed by many special long time friends, as well as those at the Elder Citizens Recreation Association and the Catholic community of Christ Our Saviour Church.

Special thanks to Father Michael, Father Jack, Fran Ross, Alice Riegert, Crystal & Dennis Yool. Cathy was well cared for by Doctors E. Turski, D. Shepherd, H. Siemens and all the staff at the Simon Fraser Lodge.

