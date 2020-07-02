1/1
Catherine Melinka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Lynn Melinka (Smaaslet) Feb 8, 1963 - May 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cathy. Pre-deceased by her dad, Lloyd Smaaslet. Survived by her husband Allan, one son; Myles Melinka (Samantha), one daughter; Megan Melinka (Ryan), mother Evelyn, 2 brothers; Dennis, Alvin (Petra), 1 uncle; Clyde Smaaslet, 2 aunts; Loreen Erb, Muriel Robinson, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She worked for the Department of Highways until she retired in 2019 when she moved from Prince George to 108 Mile. Fond memories linger every day Remembrance keeps her near There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved