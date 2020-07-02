Catherine Melinka

Catherine Lynn Melinka (Smaaslet) Feb 8, 1963 - May 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cathy. Pre-deceased by her dad, Lloyd Smaaslet. Survived by her husband Allan, one son; Myles Melinka (Samantha), one daughter; Megan Melinka (Ryan), mother Evelyn, 2 brothers; Dennis, Alvin (Petra), 1 uncle; Clyde Smaaslet, 2 aunts; Loreen Erb, Muriel Robinson, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She worked for the Department of Highways until she retired in 2019 when she moved from Prince George to 108 Mile. Fond memories linger every day Remembrance keeps her near There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.







