Kachkowski, Cecil Elmer February 24, 1931- October 6, 2019 With sadness we announce the passing of Cecil Kachkowski, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by wife, June; daughters, Cindy (Andy) Oglow and Lori (Denis) Bouvier; 4 grandchildren, Joel (Jenna) and Kimberley (Keith) Oglow, Dalton and Gavin Bouvier; 2 great granddaughters, Emily and Sadey Oglow; brothers, Gordon and Carmen Kachkowski; sister Dorene and many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by parents, Elmer and Georgiana; brothers, Arnold and Verne. A memorial service will be held Prince George Funeral Service, 1014 Douglas St, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and SPCA will be appreciated.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
